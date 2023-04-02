WHS grad Vilvens sets bar at 6-8 for NCAA Div. III high jumpers

DANVILLE, Ky. — Brady Vilvens cleared 6-8 to win the high jump for the Wilmington College men’s track and field team here Saturday at the windy Centre Invitational.

The Wilmington High School graduate’s mark in the high jump currently stands as second-best in all of NCAA Division III.

In track events, Tate Yoder crossed the finish line in 15:25.20 to finish runner-up in the 5,000-meter run while Noah Tobin’s time of 4:11.09 placed him seventh in the 1,500-meter run. Dane Klosterman also earned WC points in the 400-meter hurdles as his time of 59.92 seconds was good for fourth place.

Brett Brooks (47-5.25) and Mike Soltis (46-11.5) finished seventh and eight respectively in the shot put. Both the discus and hammer throw were canceled due to unsafe conditions caused by wind.

Wilmington returns to action at the Muskingum Tri-Meet Thursday.