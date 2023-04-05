Cumberland to be recommended as new WHS boys basketball coach

A 2015 graduate of Wilmington High School, Jaevin Cumberland is back home on the Fred Summers Court hardwood.

Though he’s been involved with Wilmington schools for several years since college, Cumberland is ready to return to the boys basketball program this winter.

Pending approval by the Wilmington City Schools board of education at the April 24 meeting, the 27-year-old Cumberland will be hired as the next varsity boys basketball coach.

“It’s always nice to give back to the community you are from,” Cumberland said Tuesday morning during an interview at Fred Summers Court. “This is home to me. I’m grateful to be the head basketball coach where I played.”

Cumberland takes over the boys basketball program following the resignation of Jermaine Isaac, who left after two seasons as head coach. If approved, Cumberland would become the fourth head coach in six seasons at WHS.

“I always wanted to be a coach one day,” said Cumberland, who is No.5 on Clinton County’s all-time basketball scoring list with 1,836 points. “Being that point guard, being that floor general while I was playing helped me to become a head coach.”

Cumberland said he played for two of the best college coaches — coach Greg Kampe at Oakland University and coach John Brannen at the University of Cincinnati.

“Learning from great coaches, learning how they deal with things,” Cumberland said, have helped give him a strong foundation as a coach.

“I’ll adapt to what I have,” he said. “You can’t just have an offense and make them (the players) fit that. I have to fit the offense for them. Overall I’ve had experience with a lot of good coaches, a lot of good offenses, so I am able to adapt to that.”

Though he didn’t know he was going to be the head coach at the time, Cumberland saw plenty of WHS basketball last season.

“What I saw from last year, the kids played hard,” said Cumberland, son of Dwaine and Shannon Cumberland. “As a coach, really that’s all you can ask for, just for the kids to play hard and live with the results.”