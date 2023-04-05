Recognizing Organ Donor Month

Tom LaPine, the father of Luke LaPine, reads remarks about his late son, Luke, who was an organ donor, during an organ donor month proclamation by Clinton County Commissioners and Donate Life flag raising at the Clinton County Courthouse on Wednesday.

From left, County Commissioner Brenda Wood, Tom LaPine, and Commissioner Kerry Steed, during a proclamation declaring April as organ donor month on Wednesday.

Shelby LaPine, center, raises the Donate Life flag on Wednesday at the Clinton County Courthouse.

From left, County Commissioner Brenda Wood, Tom LaPine, Commissioner Kerry Steed, and Shelby LaPine during a proclamation declaring April as organ donor month on Wednesday. The LaPines lost their 19-year-old son – Luke – in 2014. He was an organ donor.