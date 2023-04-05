ECMS holds Astro Achiever Breakfast

The East Clinton Middle School held its third quarter Astro Achiever Breakfast on Tuesday, April 4. Students were nominated by their teachers for demonstrating good citizenship in the classroom: honesty, integrity, responsibility, respectfulness, compassion, kindness, tolerance, courtesy, self-discipline, moral courage, and love of justice.

Parents were invited with their students for a recognition ceremony and a donut breakfast.

Students who received this award were: Kendall DeBold, Lacey Sholler, Sahara Tate, Connor Hornshemeier, Taylor Creamer, Trenton Shinkle, Caleb Taylor, Alyssa Michael, Nevaeh Berry, Lucas McLees, Paiton Kidder, Ryleigh Burns, Xavier Lake, Aliyah Williams, Ashtyn Thomas, Le’Andre Robinson, Kegan Smithson, Max Howard, Kamdyn Hooley, Hunter Vaughn, Halle Bradley, Logan Stanforth, Lane Holden, Masie Beener, Marli Pirman, Alanna Huston, Brayden Webb, Wade Smith, Sophia Zepeda-Lopez, Carson Carey, Lilly Kimmey, Andrew Schrimper, Mason Rack, Evan Alford, Morgan Carroll, Spencer Pauley, Sophie Conley, Eli Barber, Trenten Vance, Crystina Wisecup, Jeremiah Rowe, Emma Turner, Braxton McDaniel, Grace McDonough, Kenzi Terrell, Mary Brown, Cassidy Bradley.