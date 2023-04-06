14th annual Sugartree Ministries golf outing June 16

The 14th annual Sugartree Ministries/Your Father’s Kitchen/Joe’s Java golf tournament will be held June 16 at Majestic Springs Golf Club.

The day of the event, registration will begin 11:30 a.m., with lunch served 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Play will begin at 1 p.m.

Cost is $100 per individual or $400 per team.

Last year’s winning team shot a 58 and consisted of Jake DeHart, Aubrey Wagstaff and Lance Beus. They won in a scorecard playoff.

Sponsorship for the event can be made in several different levels — $100 bronze; $200 silver; $300 gold and $400 platinum.

For more information contact Ron Cordy (937-218-0370) or Lee Sandlin (937-382-8359).