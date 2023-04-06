Clinton Co. Health District releases restaurant inspections

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health District and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health District by calling 937-382-3829.

Wilmington Plaza Cinemas, 1276 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

— Inspectors found that the sanitizer is not mixing at a detectable level of quat sanitizer. The person in charge will manually mix quat to 200-400 ppm for the warewasher. They were asked to call the chemical provider to service the automatic dispenser for proper concentration.

Subway, 31 E. Washington St., Sabina.

— Found handwash sinks used for purposes other than handwashing. They were instructed to only use it for handwashing to prevent contamination.

— Found bread liners and bins with lids with food debris. They were ensured to make sure they are clean before storing.

— Found a chemical spray bottle hanging and pointed at clean dishes. They were asked to store in a safe manner to prevent potential chemical contamination.

Kairos Coffee, 1591 and 1593 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

— Found eggwash stored above a ready-to-eat fruit sauce. The person in charge moved it to prevent potential biological contamination.

— Found opened container of ricotta cheese not dated. The person in charge was asked to mark the date of the food.

United Dairy Farmers, 395 E. Main St., Wilmington

— Found cut tomatoes and shredded cheddar cheese (for customer self-service) at 48-51 degrees Fahrenheit. They asked to ensure cold holding by placing cold products in pre-chilled Lexan containers and checking that the cold hold server is working correctly. The person in charge was asked to monitor the equipment. The person in charge removed the aforementioned food and discarded it.

— Found handwash sink in (rear portion of the facility) obscured/blocked by trays. They were asked to keep accessible for use. The person in charge moved items from the sink.

— Found hot dogs not dated. The person in charge was asked to mark the date of the food.

