Batavia hangs on for 6-4 win over Blanchester

BATAVIA — Tegan Hughbanks struck out 14 for Batavia and the Bulldogs defeated Blanchester 6-4 Thursday in non-league softball.

Blanchester is 0-6 with the loss while Batavia advances to 5-2.

“This might have been the best overall game we have played so far,” Blanchester coach Jamey Grogg said. “Bailey (Dawley) pitched a good game and we made some defensive plays behind her. We came up with some big hits, including a two-out, two-RBI hit from Jocelyn Lansing in the second. We were aggressive on the bases as we had six stolen bases.”

Lansing finished with two hits, two stolen bases and three runs batted in.

SUMMARY

April 6, 2023

@Batavia High School

BL^0^0^2^0^2^0^0^(4-7-2)

BA^0^3^1^2^0^0^x^(6-7-0)

(4) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Q. Dawley 4-1-1-0 Peters 4-0-0-0 Davenport 1-1-1-1 Lansing 4-0-2-3 B. Dawley 4-0-0-0 Bare 3-0-2-0 Tedrick 3-0-0-0 Pell 2-0-0-0 M. Blankenbeckler 1-2-1-0

2B: Davenport, Lansing

SB: Davenport, Lansing 2, Bare, M. Blankenbeckler 2

SAC: Pell

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

B. Dawley (L)^6^7^6^5^4^3