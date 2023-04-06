Broncos stay unbeaten with 13-1 win over Hurricane

MT. ORAB — Western Brown maintained its hold on first in the SBAAC American Division Thursday with a 13-1 win over Wilmington.

The Hurricane falls to 3-3 overall, 1-3 in the American. The Broncos are 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the division.

Western Brown has outscored teams 73-11 overall and 58-6 in the American Division.

Wilmington manager Brian Spurlock said the WHS defense struggled, committing seven errors which accounted for six unearned runs.

“Lauren was charged with seven earned runs but that number was misleading,” he said, noting several other plays in the field cost the team runs but were not errors.

Lilly Trentman had two of Wilmington’s three hits.

(1) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Willis 2-0-0-0 Applegate 2-0-0-0 Blackburn 3-0-0-0 Diels 2-1-1-0 Murdock 1-0-0-0 Trentman 2-0-2-1 Riley 2-0-0-0 Wheeler 2-0-0-0 REynolds 1-0-0-0 Kretchek 1-0-0-0

HBP: Murdock

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

L. Diels (L)^4^14^13^7^1^4