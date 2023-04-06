Wildcats lead early, rally late for 7-6 victory

BATAVIA — Blanchester broke a 6-6 tie in the sixth and defeated Batavia 7-6 Thursday in non-league baseball at Batavia High School.

The Wildcats are 2-1 while the Bulldogs are 6-3.

“That was an all-around great team win, BHS manager Aaron Lawson said. “We did the little things right for the most part. One inning we threw it around a little and let them back in it. All games have an inning like that and the question is how will the team respond. Today we moved on and we able to win the next frame. Good teams find ways to win.”

Sammy Roush and Bryce Sipple had two hits each while Roush also drew two walks. Sipple drove home three teammates in the win.

Austin Dick and Dylan Estep pitched for Blanchester, with Dick starting and going the first four innings.

Estep pitched the final three innings for the win.

“Austin gave us a quality start on the mound,” Lawson said. “He is such a competitor. He did a real nice job of hitting his spots and keeping them off the barrel. Dylan came in and got us out of a jam in the fifth and slammed the door in the sixth and seventh after we got the lead back. I couldn’t be more happy for Dylan. He’s starting to understand it doesn’t have to be the perfect pitch to get the job done.”

SUMMARY

April 6, 2023

@Batavia High School

Blanchester 7, Batavia 6

BL^2^4^0^0^0^1^0^(7-5-2)

BA^1^2^0^0^3^0^0^(6-8-3)

(7) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 2-3-2-0 J. Wymer 1-1-0-0- Dick 3-0-0-1 J. Wymer 2-0-1-1 Sipple 3-0-2-3 Miller 3-0-0-0 Elston 1-0-0-0 West 3-1-0-0 Estep 1-0-0-0 Dees 3-1-0-0 Mueller 2-1-0-0 TOTALS 24-7-5-5

(6) BATAVIA (ab-r-h-rbi) Hannah 3-1-1-0 Schmittou 2-2-2-1 Embry 4-1-1-2 Taylor 3-0-0-0 Burke 4-0-1-0 Roller 4-0-0-0 Mehlman 4-1-1-0 Rash 2-1-1-0 Gibson 3-0-1-2 TOTALS 29-6-8-6

2B: BL-Sipple, J. Wymer; BA-Gibson, Embry, Mehlman

HBP: BL-J Wymer; BA-Schmittou 2, Taylor, Rash

SB: BL-Roush 2, Dick, J. Wymer; BA-Taylor 2, Schmittou

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

Dick^4^5^6^5^1^1

Estep (W)^3^3^0^0^0^4

Batavia

Bell^1^1^5^3^2^1

Tejada^3^3^1^1^4^1

Richardson (L)^1.1^0^1^1^1^0

Rash^1.2^1^0^0^0^1