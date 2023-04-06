Massie eighth-grader Stretch qualifies for gymnastics national

Axel Stretch, an eighth grader at Clinton-Massie Middle School, qualified for the USA Gymnastics Eastern National Championship meet later this month.

Stretch, a first-year Level 9 gymnast, scored 62.95 at the Region 5 competition held in Fort Wayne, Ind.

The Eastern National Competition is April 28-30 at the Broward County Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and will host top gymnasts from 25 states.

Stretch has been competing in gymnastics for five years and puts in five days of four-hour practices each week year-round. His favorite events are parallel bars and still rings.