Whitaker posts lone win for BHS track, field at Shawnee

SPRINGFIELD — Ainsley Whitaker posted the lone win Thursday for the Blanchester track and field teams at the Seitz Memorial Invitational track and field meet here at Shawnee High School

In the final team standings, the BHS boys were ninth out of 12 scoring schools and the girls were ninth out of 10 schools.

In the girls meet, Whitaker hurled the discus 101-8 to take the top spot in the event.

the Blanchester 4×100-meter relay team finished fourth and the 4×400 relay was sixth.

In the boys meet, Gabriel Staehling was runnerup in the discus (146-6) and fifth in the shot put (39-5).

The boys 4×200 relay and the 4×400 relay were both fifth-place finishes. Sebastian Smith was sixth in the 300-meter hurdles (47.39).