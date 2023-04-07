Seabaugh breaks 23-year old record for EC girls track, field

WAYNESVILLE — Molly Seabaugh broke a 22-year old record Thursday night at the Waynesville Invitational track and field meet at WHS.

Seabaugh went 2:29.9 in the 800-meter run, good enough for second place. Susan Martin previously held the record with a run of 2:30.4 in 2001.

In the final team standings, the EC boys were 11th and the girls finished 12th.

East Clinton coaches said most athletes had a personal best and continued to show improvement.

Max Gulley was fourth in the discus with a throw of 94.5.

The meet was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was moved to Thursday due to inclement weather.