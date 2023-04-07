WHS track, field compete in two Warren County meets

The Wilmington High School track and field program competed in two meets this week, Tuesday at Little Miami and Thursday at Waynesville.

On Thursday, Wilmington’s boys were second and the girls were third in the invitational meet.

The boys had three first-place finishes. Henry Hildebrandt won the 3,200-meter run (10:49.54) while Zeth Cowin won the discus (145-11) and the shot put (44-4). Hildebrandt also was second in the 1,600 and third in the 800.

For the boys, other top six finishes were Oliver McDermott third in 3,200, fifth in 4×100 relay; fifth in 4×200 relay; fourth in 4×400 relay and fifth in 4×800 relay; William Hildebrandt second in shot put and third in discus.

On the girls side, top six finishes were Chloe Sutton third in 100-meter dash, second in 200 and fourth in 400; Destyne Turner sixth in 100; Sydney McCord third in 400; Madilyn Brausch third in 1,600 and second in 3,200; Taliah Billingsley second in 100 hurdles; second in 4×800 relay; third in 4×100 relay; fourth in 4×200 relay; fifth in 4×400 relay; Caroline Diels fourth in long jump; Ke’Asia Robinson second in shot put and fourth in discus; Alice Clair sixth in discus; Taija Walker third in shot put.

On Tuesday, both WHS teams finished by Little Miami in the tri-meet.

Taliah Billingsley won the girls 100-meter hurdles (17.44) and Ke’Asia Robinson won the discus (84-3). Robinson also was runnerup in the shot put.

Other top six finishes were Destyne Turner fourth in 100-meter dash, Makenna Tolliver fourth in 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash as well as second in pole vault, Hannah Scott third in 400-meter dash, Madilyn Brausch third in 800, Kennedy Moore fifth in 1,600 and Ave Hester sixth in 1,600.

Also, Bella Myburgh third in 100 hurdles and fifth in 300 hurdles, Caroline Diels third in long jump and Mia Hollingsworth sixth in long jump, Alice Clair third in discus, fifth in shot put and second in hammer throw, and Taija Walker fourth in shot put.

On the boys side, Levi Cochran hit the line first in the 110-meter hurdles (18.34) and Blaize Johnson was the winner in the 300-meter hurdles (43.74).

Zane Smith won the high jump (5-10) and Zeth Cowin was best in the field in the discus (136-11) and shot put (43-2.25). Smith also was third in triple jump. Cowin also was runnerup in the hammer throw.

The boys won the 4×400-meter relay.

Other top six finishes were Elijah Stewart third in 100-meter dash, Landon Scott fifth in 200 and sixth in pole vault, Henry Hildebrandt third in 400 and Conner Walters fourth in 400. Alexander Bennett was sixth in 300 hurdles, Edwin Brooks fourth in high jump, Logan Johnson fifth in high jump, William Hildebrandt third in discus and second in shot put, Garrett Steinmetz fourth in discus and fourth in shot put.