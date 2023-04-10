ODOT provides weekly construction update

Through the week ending April 15: The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

CONTINUING IMPACT

I-71 Bridge Replacement – Bridge replacement on I-71 over Anderson Fork and Grassy Fork, between the S.R. 134 overpass and the Greene County line. Traffic has been shifted and is being maintained in both directions. The project is scheduled to be completed in fall 2023.

NEW IMPACTS

C.R. 87 (Davids Drive) Pavement Rehabilitation – Reconstruction of Davids Drive, between S.R. 134 and Ollinger Circle near the Wilmington Christian Academy. Northbound traffic from S.R. 134 will be maintained in one lane, with intermittent restrictions in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Southbound Davids Drive is closed, and motorists are being detoured via Progress Drive and Airborne Road to S.R. 134. All work is scheduled to be completed in late fall of 2023.

S.R. 73/380 Intersection Improvement – Widening and turn-lane construction at the intersection of S.R. 73/S.R. 380, just southwest of the city of Wilmington. Currently, traffic is being maintained on both routes with little to no impact to traffic. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in October 2023.

S.R. 73 Bridge Replacement – Over Cowan Creek, east of the junction with Antioch Road. During the initial phase of work, traffic will be maintained by flaggers daily from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Later in the project, traffic will be maintained in one lane with the use of temporary signals. In addition to the structure on S.R. 73, crews will be rehabilitating the bridge on S.R. 380 over Buck Run, just south of the Greene County line; however, a date to start construction at this structure has yet to be determined. All work is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2023.

S.R. 73 Culvert Replacement – Over a tributary to Cowan Creek, located between Murphy Road and Accommodation Road. S.R. 73 will be closed Monday, April 24, for up to 30 days. While the route is closed, heavy truck and thru-traffic motorists will be detoured by way of S.R. 350, S.R. 134 and Airborne Road; a local detour will be maintained by way of Clark, Steele, Farmers and Accommodation roads.

CONTINUING IMPACTS

U.S. 22 (Rombach Avenue) Intersection Improvement/Resurfacing – On Rombach Avenue, between Eastside Drive and the Wilmington corporation limit near the S.R. 73 interchange. Crews have minor finishing work to complete, and there should be little to no impact to traffic. All work is anticipated to be completed in mid-spring of 2023.

U.S. 68 (South Street) Signalization – On U.S. 68 (South Street) at the intersections with U.S. 22/3 (Locust/Main Streets) and Sugar Tree Street in Wilmington. Traffic will be maintained during hours of operation; however, intermittent restrictions will be in effect, as well as short-term closures of parking areas and turn lanes at various intervals. All work is scheduled to be completed by late spring of 2023.