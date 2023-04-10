Ireland Road to close for reconstruction

The Washington Township Trustees have announced that Ireland Road will undergo road reconstruction beginning Wednesday, April 12, weather permitting.

The road reconstruction project will cover the entirety of Ireland Road between Cuba Road and the Union/Washington Township line. While the road is closed, residents of Ireland Road and emergency vehicles will still have access. Fillmore Construction is the contractor responsible for this project.

Please direct questions to the Washington Township Trustees.

The project is estimated to be completed by April 26, weather permitting.