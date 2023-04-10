Seven outstanding women honored Saturday

WILMINGTON — The inductees of the Outstanding Women of Clinton County Class of 2023 were honored Saturday at an annual luncheon held at the Roberts Centre.

Recognized at the event’s 24th year were Buffy Boatman, Karen Buckley, Eileen Brady, Jo Ann Grimshaw, Deanna Liermann, Andrea Tacoronte, and Pauline Taylor.

The many accomplishments of each were featured in a daily story in the News Journal leading up to the event.

The OWCC Committee annually seeks nominations of women who have made important, perhaps unique, economic, social, cultural or humanitarian contributions to their communities of Clinton County.

The keynote speaker of the event was funny motivational speaker Kay Frances, who is “Helping America Stress Less. One Laugh at a Time.” Frances entertained the large crowd before the honorees were presented.

Diane Murphy and Teresa Thobaben spoke about this year’s class of outstanding women and presented them with their honorary medals.

The Outstanding Women of Clinton County committee also honored its four scholarship winners from the 2023 high school senior class. They are: Jenna Allemang, Emma Falgner, Jenna Hanlon, and Ryleigh Tooill.

Shelby Boatman recognized the scholarship winners during the luncheon. Each receives a $1,500 college scholarship, based upon a competitive application process.

Music was presented by Jordan Pollard and Taylor Nelson; Diane Murphy provided the opening remarks; and an invocation was given by Hannah Lutz.

Members of the OWCC committee are Susan Henry, Elizabeth Huber, Karen Jones, Diane Murphy, Frances Sharp, Bonnie Starcher, Jerri Thobaben, and Renee Walker.

Sponsors are the News Journal, Peoples Bank, Bush Auto Place, Clinton County History Center, Buckley, Miller & Wright, Beaugard’s Southern Bar B Que, Dr. Joseph G. Gundler, and Wilmington Savings Bank.

For more information on the OWCC, visit www.outstandingwomenclintoncounty.org .