After slow start, BHS wins handily 15-1

FELICITY — For the first time all season, Felicity had the lead in varsity softball game.

It didn’t last long.

Blanchester trailed 1-0 through three innings then began hitting and ended with a 15-1 win over the Cardinals in SBAAC National Division play Thursday afternoon.

Bailey Dawley pitched a three-hitter for Blanchester.

Alayna Davenport had three hits, two runs batted in and scored four times. Hope Blankenbeckler had three RBI and Jocelyn Lansing collected three hits and three RBI.

Blanchester is 2-9. Felicity is 0-7.

SUMMARY

April 13, 2023

@Felicity-Franklin High School

Blanchester 15, Felicity 1

B^0^0^0^3^4^3^5^(15-10-2)

F^0^1^0^0^0^0^0^(1-3-7)

(15) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) M. Blankenbeckler 2-3-1-0 Q. Dawley 4-1-0-0 Davenport 5-4-3-2 Lansing 4-2-3-3 Bare 4-1-0-0 Myers 1-0-0-0 H. Blankenbeckler 5-0-2-3 Falgner 2-0-0-0 Toles 2-1-0-0 Pell 3-0-0-0 Torres-Garcia 0-1-0-0 Tedrick 3-1-1-0

SB: Bare

SAC: Falgner

HBP: Q. Dawley, Lansing, Pell

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

B. Dawley (W)^7^3^1^1^2^4