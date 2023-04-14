Sabina Area Christian Women meet

Sabina Area Christian Women met Tuesday, April 3 with ladies of the Richland Methodist Church hosting the event.

A meal of barbecue sandwiches and a variety of salads and desserts was served prior to the meeting. President Diana Nichols presided over the meeting and will again serve at that office for the next year.

Monetary donations were voted upon and checks will be issued to the Sabina Ministry Association, Sabina Pool, and local residents scheduled for organ transplants, Amber Starr.

The program was presented by Deborah Zender, who explained the week of events leading up to the resurrection of Jesus.

The next meeting will be a carry-in dinner May 1 at 6 p.m. at the Lees Creek United Church of Christ. These meetings are open to all area ladies no matter your church affiliation.