Several demonstrations given at Pork Pride meeting

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, April 2. There were 23 in attendance.

President Stanley Chesney called the meeting to order at 6:04 p.m. Haley Huff led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Elaina Chesney led us in the 4-H Pledge. Judy Hatfield gave the secretary’s report. Gregary Achtermann gave the treasurer’s report.

Harper Furnish did a demonstration on her Play-doh she made. Haley Huff did a demonstration on her ducks named Cheese and Crackers. Both did a wonderful job on their demonstrations.

Judy Hatfield went over t-shirt and/or hoodie orders, the sewing challenge, the fundraiser, and our community service project.

The next meeting will be on Sunday, April 16 at 6 p.m. Hannah Huff will do the Pledge of Allegiance; Isaac Chesney will do the 4-H Pledge; Gregary Achtermann, Ben and Kai Alexander will have demonstrations; and Gregary Achtermann will provide snacks.

Melissa Chesney then talked about dirt and the layers of dirt. The group then made dirt pudding for their snack. The snack was delicious.

The meeting adjourned at 6:40 p.m.