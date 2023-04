BETHEL-TATE — East Clinton’s five-game win streak ended Monday with a 12-4 loss to Bethel-Tate.

The win puts the Tigers on top in the SBAAC National Division with a 5-1 record. The Astros are 4-2 in the division.

The Astros are 7-6 overall. Bethel-Tate goes to 9-2.