Astros slip back in division with loss to Rockets

OWENSVILLE-East Clinton slipped further back in the SBAAC National Division standings Tuesday following a 12-4 loss to Clermont Northeastern.

The Astros are 7-8 overall but 4-4 in the division. The Rockets are 11-3 in all games and 6-1 in the division.

Chloe Scott gave up seven earned runs, eight hits and five walks in the circle for EC.

SUMMARY

April 18, 2023

@Clermont NE High School

CNE 12, East Clinton 0

EC^0^0^0^0^0^(0-4-4)

CNE^3^6^3^0^x^(12-8-1)

(0) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Simpson 3-0-1-0 Tolle 2-0-0-0 Davis 3-0-0-0 Scott 3-0-1-0 Dotson 2-0-0-0 Lopez 2-0-1-0 Reed 2-0-0-0 Hadley 1-0-0-0 Barton 2-0-1-0 TOTALS 20-0-4-0

(12) CLERMONT NE (ab-r-h-rbi) Gilley 3-3-1-1 Brown 4-1-1-1 Drewry 4-3-3-4 Bosley 3-2-1-2 Braden 3-1-1-0 Wilson 2-0-0-1 Norton 2-0-0-2 Adkins 3-1-1-0 Amann 1-1-0-0 TOTALS 25-12-8-11

2B: EC-Barton; CNE-Brown, Drewry 2, Braden

SB: EC-Simpson; CNE-Gilley 2, Brown, Drewry 3, Braden, Adkins, Amann

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

East Clinton

Scott (L)^4^8^12^7^5^5

Clermont NE

Drewry (W)^5^4^0^0^2^5