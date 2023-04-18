Wildcats climb out of early hole, best Hurricane 9-6

BLANCHESTER — Rallying from a first-inning deficit, Blanchester defeated Wilmington 9-6 Tuesday in non-league baseball at Bott Field.

The Wildcats, 10-2 on the year, put four runs on the board in the first after the Hurricane took a 3-0 lead. The big blow for BHS was a three-run homerun by Austin Dick.

“I love this team and how they refuse to roll over,” Blan manager Aaron Lawson said. “Every time we have faced a little adversity we have stood up to it.”

Michael Mulvihill batted through the early struggles and went the distance for Blanchester.

“Mulvihill continues to get better each time we hand him the ball,” said Lawson. “He lost his curve a little in the middle innings but found it late when he really needed it. He does a very nice job pitching to contact and trusting his defense.”

Sam Nichols had Mulvihill’s number, going 3-for-3 with a homerun and three RBI. Jake Stephens also homered and was hit by a pitch twice.

”Today the difference was who had more two out hits. Both teams had a lot of traffic on the bases,” Lawson said. “Drey Dees also had a big day at the plate going 3-for-3 with two huge two-out, two-RBI hits. Jansen Wymer also added a huge insurance run in the bottom of the sixth with a two out RBI hit.”