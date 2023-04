Falcons blank Wildcats on Lebanon Road 5-0

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie handed Blanchester a 5-0 defeat on the Lebanon Road tennis courts Wednesday in non-league play.

Massie goes to 9-1 while Blanchester drops to 2-7.

Avden Faucett of Clinton-Massie posted the lone 6-0, 6-0 win at second singles over Casey Shank.

SUMMARY

April 19, 2023

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 5, Blanchester 0

Singles

1-Connor Stulz def Kaden Cromer 6-0, 6-1

2-Avden Faucett def Casey Shank 6-0, 6-0

3-Austin Sauer def Tristan Malone 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

1-Quinton Smith, Jack Anderson def Daniel Hinkle, Randy Eckman 6-2, 6-1

2-Elias Scott, Cam Morgan def Cody Kidd, Aidan Begley 6-0, 6-1