WHS keeps National hopes alive with win over BHS

BLANCHESTER — Williamsburg maintained its hopes of an league championship with an 8-3 win over Blanchester Wednesday night.

The SBAAC National Division loss puts BHS at 2-12, 1-6.

Williamsburg is 9-5 in all games and 6-2 in the division. Clermont Northeastern leads the National at 6-1.

“We just fell too far behind to overcome,” BHS manager Jamey Grogg said. “The girls battled until the final out. We had a lot of quality at-bats and hit the ball hard several times, but to their credit Williamsburg made several nice plays on defense to take away hits.”

SUMMARY

April 19, 2023

Williamsburg 8, Blanchester 3

W^0^1^1^1^1^4^0^(8-6-2)

B^0^0^0^0^0^0^3^(3-6-2)

(3) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) M. Blankenbeckler 4-0-1-1 Davenport 3-0-1-1 Lansing 4-0-2-0 Pell 3-0-0-0 H. Blankenbeckler 3-1-2-0 Tedrick 3-1-0-0 Bare 2-1-0-0 Falgner 2-0-0-1 Toles 3-0-0-0

2B: H. Blankenbeckler

SAC: Falgner, Davenport

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

B. Dawley (L)^7^6^8^4^3^4