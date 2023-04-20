Defense dooms East Clinton in 4-3 loss to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG — East Clinton errors allowed all of Lynchburg’s runs to be unearned Wednesday as the Mustangs topped the Astros 4-3.

East Clinton is 7-8 on the year but has lost its last three games.

The defensive miscues spoiled Chloe Scott’s 12-strikeout performance. She gave up just one hit.

Savannah Tolle hit a solo homerun in the third, totaled two hits and drove in a run. Scott also had two hits and drove in two runs.

SUMMARY

April 19, 2023

@Lynchburg-Clay High School

Lynchburg 4, East Clinton 3

EC^2^0^1^0^0^0^0^(3-7-3)

L^0^0^0^1^0^3^x^(4-1-0)

(3) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Simpson 4-1-1-0 Tolle 3-2-2-1 Davis 4-0-0-0 Scott 4-0-2-2 Dotson 3-0-1-0 Lopez 3-0-0-0 Reed 2-0-0-0 Hadley 3-0-0-0 Barton 2-0-1-0 TOTALS 28-3-7-3

(4) LYNCHBURG (ab-r-h-rbi) McClain 2-1-0-0 K. Collins 2-1-1-0 C. Collins 2-1-0-0 Griffith 3-1-0-0 Barnhill 2-0-0-0 Blankenship 1-0-0-0 Smith 2-0-0-0 McKinney 2-0-0-0 Baker 2-0-0-0 Donley 2-0-0-0 TOTALS 20-4-1-0

2B: EC-Barton, Scott

HR: EC-Tolle

SB: EC-Tolle; L-C. Collins, Barnhill

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

East Clinton

Scott (L)^6^1^4^0^4^12

Lynchburg

McKinney^2^2^2^2^2^4

Barnhill^5^5^1^1^1^8