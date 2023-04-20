Muskingum nets 16-7 win over WC lacrosse

By Alex Trevino

MUSKINGUM, Ohio — The Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team dropped to 3-11 Wednesday with a 16-7 loss at Muskingum University in Ohio Athletic Conference action.

Quaker freshman Dawson Taylor scored the first goal of the night and his third goal of the season midway through the first quarter. Austin Bondurant added a second goal with the help of a Jacob Snyder assist with three minutes to go in the first quarter.

Wilmington would not score again until the third quarter when freshman Andrew Chevrette scored twice in the span of two minutes. Fighting to the end, Jacob Snyder scored two fourth quarter goals. Garrett Murrell also scored for the Quakers in the fourth quarter.

The Quakers will face Heidelberg University on the road 1 p.m. Saturday.