Georgetown tops EC, another match with 5-0 score

LEES CREEK — For the 11th time in 12 matches, Georgetown was a 5-0 winner. The latest win came over East Clinton on the Larrick Road courts.
The G-Men lead the SBAAC National Division with a 12-0, 9-0 record.
The only team to win a match against Georgetown was Wilmington in a 4-1 match.
East Clinton is 2-7 overall, 2-4 in the National.
SUMMARY
April 20, 2023
@East Clinton High School
Georgetown 5, East Clinton 0
Singles
1-Bo Frye was def by Jayson Marks 0-6, 0-6
2-Stephen Lozano was def by Morgan Campbell 0-6, 1-6
3-Carmen Brown was def by Aiden Johnson 0-6, 0-6
Doubles
1-Mitchell Ellis, Kasen Terrell were def by Jaxson Galley, Jaxson Marks 0-6, 1-6
2-Teddy Murphy III, Gretch Boggs were def by Tyson Ellis, Jude Pfeffer 0-6, 0-6