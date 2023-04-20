Georgetown tops EC, another match with 5-0 score

LEES CREEK — For the 11th time in 12 matches, Georgetown was a 5-0 winner. The latest win came over East Clinton on the Larrick Road courts.

The G-Men lead the SBAAC National Division with a 12-0, 9-0 record.

The only team to win a match against Georgetown was Wilmington in a 4-1 match.

East Clinton is 2-7 overall, 2-4 in the National.

SUMMARY

April 20, 2023

@East Clinton High School

Georgetown 5, East Clinton 0

Singles

1-Bo Frye was def by Jayson Marks 0-6, 0-6

2-Stephen Lozano was def by Morgan Campbell 0-6, 1-6

3-Carmen Brown was def by Aiden Johnson 0-6, 0-6

Doubles

1-Mitchell Ellis, Kasen Terrell were def by Jaxson Galley, Jaxson Marks 0-6, 1-6

2-Teddy Murphy III, Gretch Boggs were def by Tyson Ellis, Jude Pfeffer 0-6, 0-6