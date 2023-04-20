Sheperd caps Quakers sweep with complete game effort

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington College baseball team doubled its Ohio Athletic Conference wins total Wednesday with a sweep of Capital University at Tewksbury-Delaney Field. WC took game one 12-6 and won the nightcap 12-2.

In game one, Trent Mendenhall improved to 3-5 on the season pitching 2.2 innings in relief and allowing one earned run. Jesse Reliford struck out three with two walks over the final four innings for WC.

Offensively, the Quakers doubled up the Comets in hits 16-8 and also successfully stole five bases. Jared Lammert finished 4-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored while Caleb Scott was 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Tyler Shaneyfelt reached base four times (two hits and two walks) and scored four runs.

In the nightcap, freshman Zach Shepherd went the distance, earning his first complete game. The Southport High School graduate threw 119 pitches, 83 of them for strikes, and scattered eight hits and a walk. He struck out eight. His offense scored a single run in both the first and third inning off the bat of Dominic Depa. The sophomore singled through the left side in the first and reached on a fielder’s choice in the third.

Wilmington had 11 hits in game two with the bottom two in the order — Jacob Feltner and Evan Kelsey — providing five of them. Scott and Depa also had multi-hit games with Baumann joining Depa in driving in three runs each. Ryne McKinney went 2-for-3 for Capital.

Wilmington (13-18, 3-9 OAC) heads to Mount Union for an OAC series 1 p.m. Saturday.