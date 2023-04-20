Timber Tech makes Earth Day donation to Main Street Wilmington

To celebrate Earth Day 2023, TimberTech donated $5,000 to Main Street Wilmington.

With part of that donation, Main Street Wilmington will provide refreshments to volunteers helping clean up the downtown area on Earth Day, according to a press release. The lion’s share of the donation will support Main Street Wilmington’s upcoming downtown beautification project, which will include placing new flowerpots and flowers throughout downtown Wilmington.

“Main Street Wilmington largely relies on the generosity of our corporate partners—like TimberTech—to help build a brighter, beautiful downtown,” said Dallas Kratzer, vice president of Main Street Wilmington’s board. “We are excited to spruce up our downtown this spring, and we are even more excited to continue working with TimberTech on future projects. Like all our corporate partners, its commitment to our community means so much.”

Main Street Wilmington’s mission is to promote historic preservation and economic development with the goal of maintaining a cultural downtown district that attracts entrepreneurs and retains businesses, serving as a vital hub for housing, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

For more information about Main Street Wilmington, including how to contribute to the organization’s efforts, please email [email protected]instreet.org.