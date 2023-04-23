Brooks, Vilvens pick up wins for WC at MSJ meet

CINCINNATI — With a pair of Wilmington High School gradautes winning events, the Wilmington College men’s track and field team had a plethora of top finishes in field events in a third-place finish at the six-team Mount St. Joseph University Invitational on Saturday.

In the discus, Brett Brooks, who was named the WC SAAC Athlete of the Week last week, threw 150-3 to win the event. He also was third in the shot puts (49-3.5).

Brady Vilvens, once named the OAC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week this season, won the high jump (6-3.5) and was third in the triple jump (40-11.75).

JJ Durr, the reigning Ohio Athletic Conference Men’s Field Athlete of the Week, broke his own school record in the hammer throw with a heave of 197-11 to win the event for a second time in three weeks. Nathan Borgan’s heave of 185-10 took runner-up honors.

Durr was third in the discus with a throw of 146-7 while Justin Shuga scored the squad two points with a fourth (137-5). Mike Soltis’s throw of 49-7.25 placed him second in the shot put. John Good placed third in the high jump (4-11.75).

In track events, Tate Yoder and Noah Tobin went one-two in the 1,500-meter run as Yoder crossed the finish line in 4:10.45 with Tobin two seconds behind. Yoder also earned the squad a point with a fifth-place run of 2:04.65 in the 800-meters. The Quaker duo teamed with Samuel Alexander and Jalaun Covington to complete the 4×400-meter relay in 3:55.13 for a fifth-place finish.

The Quakers will have a weekend off before the Ohio Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships at Mount Union May 4-5.