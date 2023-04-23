Blan MS girls 4th at St. Bernard Elmwood Place Inv.

CINCINNATI-The Blanchester Middle School girls were fourth and the boys 10th Saturday at the St. Bernard Elmwood Place Invitational.

Haven Reeves won the 100-meter dash (13.33) and the high jump (4-7) for the Blanchester girls.

Tessa Potts won the shot put (33-7) and was fourth in the discus (64-9).

Mylena Coker was sixth in the high jump (3-10).

Reece was fourth in the 1,600-meter run, clocking 6:26.88.

Addie Elam finished sixth in the 200-meter hurdles (36.27).

The girls 4×200-meter relay (was third in 2:00.0.

On the boys side, Matt Barnes was second in the 800-meter run (2:19.46) and Landon Abt eighth in the 1,600 meters (5:59.94).

Jacob Allen was seventh in the high jump (4-6) and the long jump (15-11).

Kane Scott placed third in the shot put (37-8).