WC women solid day at Mt. Saint Joseph Invitational

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Wilmington College women’s track and field team won four events to take third place at the six-team Mount St. Joseph University Invitational on Saturday.

In field events, WC handled the hammer throw as five Quakers placed in the top six of the event. Abby Lodewyck’s heave of 145-1 won the event while teammate Lucy Trout took runner-up honors 140-7. Lexi Grice (137-9), Molly Hafer (124-7) and Camya Calloway (120-1) rounded out the top six.

Grice and Calloway double-dipped in scoring the team points as both also competeed in the shot put. Grice finished fourth with a throw of 34-2.75 while Calloway’s heave of 32-7.5 placed her fifth. Amy Myers, whose mark of 112-2 earned her a fourth-place finish in the discus. In jumps, Madison Dietz finished runner-up with a leap of 17-2.75.

Dietz won the 100-meter dash in 12.76 seconds with teammate Kylee Shcafer second in 13.0. In the 200-meter dash, however, it was Schafer who hit the line first in 26.81 with Dietz third 27.79. Schafer also earned the Quakers points in the 400-meter dash with a runner-up time of 62.06.

Wilmington’s final victory came in the 4×100-meter relay as Dietz, Schafer, Rachel Spanfellner and Jaineen Smith completed the race in 51.59 seconds.

The Quakers will have a weekend off before the Ohio Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships at Mount Union May 4-5.