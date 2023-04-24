Astros edge Wildcats in National Division tennis

BLANCHESTER — East Clinton pulled off a big win over SBAAC National Division rival Blanchester Monday 3-2.
The Astros are 3-7 overall, 3-4 in the National. Blanchester falls to 2-5 in the division.
Bo Frye came away with a 6-2, 7-6 (9-7) win at first singles while Carmen Brown won by forfet at third singles.
Steven Lozano posted a 6-3, 6-2 win at second singles for the Astros.
Blanchester had a thrilling 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win by Randy Eckman and Daniel Hinkle at first doubles.
SUMMARY
April 24, 2023
East Clinton 3, Blanchester 2
Singles
1-Bo Frye def Casey Shank 6-2, 7-6 (9-7)
2-Steven Lozano def Tristan Malone 6-3, 6-2
3-Carmen Brown of EC wins by forfeit
Doubles
1-Mitchell Ellis, Kasen Terrell were def by Randy Eckman, Daniel Hinkle 6-4, 4-6, 4-6
2-Brooklyn Hamilton, Gretchen Boggs were def by Cody Kidd, Aidan Begley 4-6, 0-6