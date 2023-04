Wilmington College’s Music Department will conclude its 2022-23 programming Sunday (April 30) with the annual spring concert at 7:30 p.m., in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre. The event is free and open to the public. Featured will be the College Chorale under the direction of Gina Beck and the Quaker Thunder Pep Band and Jazz Band directed by Evan Hatter.

