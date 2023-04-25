Wilmington ROB boys fifth, girls seventh at Hillsboro

HILLSBORO — Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School boys track and field team finished fifth Saturday at Big Ernie’s Middle School Invitational.

The Wilmington girls were seventh in the meet. Hillsboro won the girls meet and Washington CH won the boys meet.

For the girls, Ansley Seeger was sixth in the 100-meter dash and Elliot Connarroe was fourth in the 400-meter dash. Kara Ellis claimed third in the 800-meter run. Autumn Byrd placed fourth in the 200-meter hurdles. In the discus, Emily Goodwin was fourth and Isabelle Rhoads finished fifth.

In the relays, the team of Seeger, Conarroe, Byrd and Ava Wall were third in the 4×100 event.

In the boys meet, Phayden Mawyer was runner in the 100-meter dash and runnerup in the 200-meter dash. Holden Wullf was second in the 400-meter dash

Ashton King was fifth in the 200-meter hurdles. Cooper Short was fourth in the pole vault and Goings was seventh in the long jump. Jacob Scott was third in the discus.

In the relays, the 4×100-meter team of Bailey Oetzel, Peyton Oetzel, Josiah Puller and Tripp Maples III finished fifth overall while the Oetzels, Maples and Billy Skinner teamed to place seventh in the 4×200. The 4×400 team of Wulff, King, Rodney Goings Jr. and Scott placed seventh.