No. 17 Wildcats claw Rockets in National tilt 12-4

OWENSVILLE — No. 17 Blanchester won for the ninth time in its last 10 games Wednesday with a 12-4 victory over Clermont Northeastern.

The Wildcats (12-3) are 6-2 in SBAAC National Division play. The Rockets fall to 4-3.

James Wymer reached base three times, two of those as a result of being hit by a pitch. Zach West had a double and three runs batted in.

Ty Miller knocked in a run as did Bryce Sipple, who also doubled.

Michael Mulvihill picked up the pitching win with Austin Dick finishing the victory with solid relief work late.

“It started on the mound for us,” Blanchester manager Aaron Lawson said. “Michael got in a bit of a jam in the first but managed to get out of it. He quickly found his release point and was able to work the plate nicely, mixing speeds.

“Austin Dick got us out of another jam in the sixtrh. Those were really the only two innings they threatened.”

Lawson said the Blanchester defense played well, turning two double plays.

The offense was a perfect 7-for-7 getting runners home from third base with less than two outs.

“You do the little things and big things happen,” said Lawson.