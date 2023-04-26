Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 24-year-old Wilmington male for allegedly violating a protection order at 10:20 a.m. on April 10. A Wilmington female was listed as a suspect.

• At 9:46 p.m. on April 13, deputies responded to the report of a fight on South South Street in New Vienna. The report indicates a Wilmington female was injured with apparent minor injuries. An 18-year-old Highland female was listed as a suspect.

• At 4:48 p.m. on April 20, a 61-year-old New Vienna female she was a victim of fraud. The report indicates $2,800 was stolen from the victim.

• At 5:16 p.m. on April 18, a 25-year-old Chester Township male reported his car stolen. The report lists the car as a black-colored 2012 Ford Escape and that it was stolen from the victim’s residence on Inwood Road.

• At 1:28 p.m. on April 14, a 48-year-old Wilmington female reported her lawnmower was stolen. The report lists the mower was listed a 15 horsepower bronco, red-colored, valued at $2,600.

• At 8:57 a.m. on April 14, a 60-year-old Morrow male reported a catalytic converter was taken from an auto shop on Spring Hill Road in Wilmington/Vernon Township.

• At 12:55 p.m. on April 13, a 44-year-old Hillsboro male reported someone broke into his truck while at work on Gillam Road in Wilmington/Liberty Township. No items were listed stolen.

• At 4:02 p.m. on April 20,, a 55-year-old Union Township female reported “a theft from an EBT card.” The reports $160 was used from the card.

