Massie girls back on top at Wightman Invitational

LEES CREEK — East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh won two individual events and Clinton-Massie got back on the winning track Tuesday at the Brett Wightman Invitational girls track and field meet at ECHS.

Wilmington ended Massie’s two-year run at the top this year but the Falcons were back this year by the slimmest of margins. Clinton-Massie edged Fairfield 120 to 119.33 in the final team standings.

East Clinton was third, Blanchester fourth and Wilmington fifth.

Seabaugh won the 1,600-meter and 800-meter runs. Seabaugh also was honored with the Brett Wightman Award for leadership and dedication at the meet. She was presented the honor by Wightman’s father Keith. Lance Cpl. Brett Wightman was one of 14 Marines killed in an Aug. 3, 2005 roadside bombing in northern Iraq.

East Clinton also won the 4×800-meter relay as well as the 3,200-meter run with Kaylyn Deaton finishing on top.

Alex Rich in the 100-meter dash and Ke’Asia Robinson in the shot put were winners for Wilmington. Ainsley Whitaker notched the only win for Blanchester in the discus.

The champion Falcons won the 4×100 relay and took first in the long jump as Olivia Carpenter lapped the field.

East Clinton seniors Makayla Thomason and Timmi Mahanes were recognized with special Senior Day honors. Mahanes was killed in an automobile crash prior to the start of the track and field season.

SUMMARY

April 25, 2023

Brett Wightman Invitational

@East Clinton High School

GIRLS SCORES: Clinton-Massie 120 Fairfield 119.33 East Clinton 85 Blanchester 60.33 Wilmington 56.33 Fayetteville Perry 33

4×800 RELAY: East Clinton 11:08.95; Fairfield 12:20.53; Blanchester 12:48.18; Clinton-Massie 12:57.67

100 HURDLES: Murphy, Fay, 17.68; Teeters, LF, 18.35; Ramsey, CM, 18.76; Jones, B, 19.71; Swope, CM, 20.24; Williams, B, 21.24

100 DASH: Rich, W, 14.22; Riggers, CM, 14.41; Carpenter, CM, 14.42; Arnold, EC, 14.74; Jones, B, 14.81; Clark, EC, 14.93

4×200 RELAY: Fairfield 2:01.4; Clinton-Massie 2:01.93; East Clinton 2:09.84; Blanchester 2:09.98; Wilmington 2:14.52

1600 RUN: Seabaugh, EC, 5:39.25; Kay Deaton, EC, 6:14.08; Moore, W, 6:21.46; Deffren, Fay, 6:26.09; Cartner, CM, 6:49.07; Black, CM, 6:51.82

4×100 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 55.82; Blanchester 57.09; Fairfield 60.29; East Clinton 61.16

400 DASH: Haines, LF, 62.22; Donley, LF, 65.04; Pence, CM, 70.41; Clark, EC, 72.78; St. John, W, 81.86; Haggerty, B, 83.29

300 HURDLES: Murphy, Fay, 51.66; Teeters, LF, 52.46; Ramsey, CM, 52.59; M. Coyle, B, 58.9; Swope, CM, 58.97

800 RUN: Seabaugh, EC, 2:35.56; Collom, EC, 2:43.65; Moore, W, 2:47.98; Zink, LF, 2:49.55; Trent, LF, 2:57.37; Deffren, Fay, 3:01.08

200 DASH: Haines, LF, 27.95; Bayless, CM, 29.61; Riggers, CM, 29.63; Whitaker, B, 30.81; Brown, EC, 32.31; Combs, LF, 32.34

3200 RUN: Kay Deaton, EC, 14:11.83; Black, CM, 15:17.33; Wiseman, LF, 16:42.36

4×400 RELAY: Fairfield 4:26.77; Clinton-Massie 4:58.22; Blanchester 5:05.08

SHOT PUT: Robinson, W, 33-6; Murphy, Fay, 31-6; Everitt, CM, 30-8.5; Cox, LF, 29-3.5; Walker, W, 29-1; Panetta, B, 28-10.5

DISCUS: Whitaker, B, 98-2; Null, EC, 78-3; Clair, W, 76-10; Cox, LF, 73-6; Talker, W, 73-6; Beam, CM, 70-7

LONG JUMP: Carpenter, CM, 12-10.5; Rich, W, 11-11; McIntosh, LF, 11-7; Addington, CM, 11-1.5; Butler, LF, 11-0; Jones, B, 10-10.5

HIGH JUMP: Haines, LF, 4-6; Beam, CM, 4-4; Koch, B, 4-4; Phillips, B, 4-0; Thery W, 4-0; Byler, LF, 4-0