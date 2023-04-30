BHS girls first, boys second at Blanchester Invitational

BLANCHESTER — Gabriel Staehling set a boys discus record and the Blanchester girls track and field team finished first at the Blanchester Invitational Friday night at Barbour Memorial Field.

Blanchester won five events. The 4×400-meter relay team went 5:37.62 to finish first. Individually, Chloe Paulson won the 400-meter dash in 1:08.86, Shelbie Panetta won the shot put with a best effort of 30-9, Ainsley Whitaker won the discus with a throw of 102-0, and Jaida Jones won the long jump with a leap of 14-4.

Molly Seabaugh won two of the three events for East Clinton. The Astros started the meet with a win in the 4×800-meter relay in 12:06 then Seabaugh won the 800-meter run in 2:29.95 then came back to win the 3,200-meter run in 13:14.19.

In the boys meet, Clermont Northeastern was first and Blanchester second. CJ Boothby of CNE won the 110-meter hurdles, the 200-meter dash and the long jump.

Staehling hit 153-10 to win the discus easily over teammate Chasen Allison. The BHS duo went 1-2 in the shot put with Staehling again taking the top spot with a toss of 43.5.5

Blanchester won the 4×200-meter relay in 1:43.15 and the 4×100 relay in 47.41 seconds. Sebastian Smith went 45.59 to win the 300-meter hurdles.

Jacob George picked up a first for East Clinton, clocking a 56.6 to win the 400-meter dash.

April 28, 2023

Blanchester Invitational

@Barbour Memorial Field

Girls Results

TEAM SCORES: Blanchester 146, Stebbins 121, Clermont Northeastern 91, East Clinton 78, Fayetteville 563

4×800 RELAY: 1_East Clinton 12:06; 2_Blanchester 12:58.24

100 HURDLES: 1_Anne Murphy (Fay) 17.46; 2_Jaida Jones (BL) 19.32

100 DASH: 1_Anna Best (CNE) 13.45; 3_Jaida Jones (BL) 14.22; 7_Kerrigan Sullivan (BL) 15.13

4×200 RELAY: 1_Clermont NE 2:06.25; 2_Blanchester 2:07.77; 4_East Clinton 2:13.07

1600 RUN: 1_Alexis Deffren (Fay) 6:26.88; 2-Kaylyn Deaton (EC) 6:28.49

4×100 RELAY: 1_Clermont NE 56.12; 2_Blanchester 57.5; 4_East Clinton 62.3

400 DASH: 1_Chloe Paulson (BL) 1:08.86; 4_Emily Koch (BL) 1:15.71; 5_Hadlie Clark (EC) 1:17.63

300 HURDLES: 1_Anne Murphy (Fay) 51.5; 3_Morgyn Coyle (BL) 60.58

800 RUN: 1_Molly Seabaugh (EC) 2:29.95: 2_Jordan Collom (EC) 2:49.61; 6_Savannah Haggerty (BL) 3:38.44; 7_Kaci Grillot (BL) 3:47.6

200 DASH: 1_Mikayla Harper (ST) 30.31; 2_Emma Williams (BL) 31.04; 5_Hailee Harris (BL) 32.2; 6_Carman Brown (EC) 32.43

3200 RUN: 1_Molly Seabaugh (EC) 13:14.19; 3_Kaylyn Deaton (EC) 14:09.46

4×400 RELAY: 1_Blanchester 5:37.62

SHOT PUT: 1_Shelbie Panetta (BL) 30-9; 5_Savannah Haggerty (BL) 21-11; 6_Keira Null (EC) 21-0; 7_Myla Skates (BL) 20-5

DISCUS: 1_Ainsley Whitaker (BL) 102-0; 3_Keira Null (EC) 79-2.5; 4-Shelbie Panetta (BL) 69-0; 7_Myla Skates (BL) 55-7; 8_Courtney Gilbert (BL) 55-6

LONG JUMP: 1_Jaida Jones (BL) 14-4; 6_Morgyn Coyle (BL) 12-2; 7_Emily Koch (BL) 12-1.75

HIGH JUMP: 1_Bailey Fishback (CNE) 5-0; 4_Emily Koch (BL) 4-4; 5-Gracyn Phillips (BL) 4-0

Boys Results

TEAM SCORES: Clermont Northeastern 180, Blanchester 146, Stebbins 79, East Clinton 70, Fayetteville 43

4×800 RELAY: 1_Clermont NE 9:48.16; 2_Blanchester 9:55.72; 4_East Clinton 1:48.94

110 HURDLES: 1_CJ Boothby (CNE) 16.8; 2_Isaiah Abbott (BL) 19.35; 5_Samuel McEntire (BL) 21.68

100 DASH: 1_Trenton McIntosh (CNE) 11.48; 2_Casey Gilbert (B) 11.88; 5_Jacob George (CNE) 12.37

4×200 RELAY: 1_Blanchester 1:43.15; 4_East Clinton 1:56.86

1600 RUN: 1_Noah Bunting (CNE) 5:01.06; 4_Dylan Arnold (EC) 5:43.35; 5_Jackson Seabaugh (EC) 6:04.85; 7_Brendon Crothers (BL) 6:54.55

4×100 RELAY: 1_Blanchester 47.41; 5_East Clinton 56.00

400 DASH: 1_Jacob George (EC) 56.6; 4_Alexander Johnson (BL) 60.97

300 HURDLES: 1-Sebastian Smith (BL) 45.59; 3_Samuel McEntire (BL) 50.07

800 RUN: 1_Konnor Weaver (ST) 2:19.39; 3_Xander Culberson (BL) 2:24.12; 4_Dylan Arnold (EC) 2:30.33; 5_Jackson Seabaugh (EC) 2:43.8

200 DASH: 1_CJ Boothby (CNE) 23.67; 4_Casey Gilbert (BL) 24.99; 5_Jacob George (EC) 25.08; 7_Michael Mulvihill (BL) 25.55

3200 RUN: 1_Luke Hauserman (CNE) 11:22.56; 3_Dru Simmons (EC) 14:54

4×400 RELAY: 1_Clermont NE 4:46.73

SHOT PUT: 1_Gabriel Staehling (BL) 43-5.5; 2_Chasen Allison (BL) 43-3; 4_Max Gulley (EC) 35-10; 6_Hunter Montgomery (BL) 34-9.5; 8_Zimri Mahanes 9EC) 30-9

DISCUS: 1_Gabriel Staehling (BL) 153-10; 2_Chasen Allison (BL) 121-9; 4-Hunter Montgomery (BL) 109-10; 5_Max Gulley (EC) 106-5; 7_Sebastian Smith (BL) 99-7; 8_Zimri Mahanes (EC) 85-1.5

LONG JUMP: 1_CJ Boothby (CNE) 19-8.5; 2_Samuel McEntire (BL) 17-9; 7_Elyon Hackmann (EC) 14-3; 8_Sean Schweikert (EC) 11-8.5

HIGH JUMP: 1_Koltyn Bowen (CNE) 5-4; 2_Casey Gilbert (BL) 5-2