Faucett first at 2nd singles, Falcons runnerup at Hurricane Inv.

Mark, today we got runner up in the Wilmington invitational tennis tournament. It was CMHS, Wilmington, Little Miami, Greenville, Greenfield and Centerville C .

Avden Faucett was first at second singles and Connor Stulz finished second at first singles .

I’ll try to send a picture of the team with the trophy on Monday.

WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie finished as runnersup Saturday in the Hurricane Invitational tennis tournament at Wilmington High School.

Centerville was first with 39 points while the Falcons were next in line with 30. Wilmington finished sixth with 19 points.

Clinton-Massie’s Avden Faucett won the second singles bracket, outlasting Wilmington’s Trey Reed in an epic championship match 7-6 (7-4) 1-6, 10-7.

Connor Stulz, also of Clinton-Massie, was second at first singles as a result of a 2-6, 2-6 title match loss to a player from Greenville.

SUMMARY

April 29, 2023

Hurricane Invitational

@Wilmington High School

Team Scores: Centerville 39, Clinton-Massie 30, Little Miami 29, Greenville 25, Springfield 21, Wilmington 19

Singles

1-Connor Stulz (CM) bye; def Springfield 8-0; was def by Greenville 2-6, 2-6. Finished second.

1-Alex Lazic (WIL) was def by Greenville 4-8; def Little Miami B 8-2; defeated Little Miami A 8-4. Finished fifth.

2-Avden Faucett (CM) def Little Miami B 8-1, def Centerville 8-5; def Wilmington 7-6 (7-4), 1-6, 10-7. Finished first.

2-Trey Reed (WIL) def Springfield 8-0; def Little Miami 8-6; loses to Clinton-Massie 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, 7-10. Finished second.

3-Austin Sauer (CM) bye; lost to Little Miami 2-8; lost to Greenville. Finished fourth.

3-Trey Hage (WIL) lost to Greenville 0-8; lost to Little Miami 1-8. Finished sixth.

Doubles

1-Quenton Smith, Jack Anderson (CM) bye; lost to Centerville 1-8; lost to Greenville 5-8. Finished fourth.

1-AJ Reagan, Asher Fudge (WIL) lost to Little Miami 6-8; lost to Springfield 3-8. Finished sixth.

2-Cam Morgan, Elias Scott (CM) lost to Centerville 3-8; def Greenville 8-4; def Wilmington 5-0 (ret). Finished fifth.

2-Anthony Perez, Cristian Perez (WIL) lost to Little Miami 2-8; lost to Clinton-Massie 0-5 (ret). Finished sixth.