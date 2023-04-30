Blanchester knocks off Goshen 10-3

BLANCHESTER — Alayna Davenport had four of Blanchester’s 17 hits Saturday in a 10-3 win over Goshen in non-league softball.

Bailey Dawley pitched a three-hitter.

“This was, by far, our most complete game of the season,” Blanchester manager Jamey Grogg said. “We got another strong performance from Bailey in the circle, the defense was pretty much flawless and we hit the ball consistently all game.”

Lydia Peters had two hits, including her second homerun of the season. Jocelyn Lansing had three hits and drove in three runs, two of them on a two-out triple in the fourth ining.

“We once again got production throughout the entire line-up,” said Grogg.

SUMMARY

April 29, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 10, Goshen 3

G^2^0^0^1^0^0^0^(3-7-1)

B^1^0^1^2^6^0^x^(10-17-1)

(10) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) M. Blankenbeckler 4-1-1-0 Peters 4-3-2-1 Davenport 4-2-4-2 Lansing 4-1-3-3 H. Blankenbeckler 3-0-2-1 Bare 4-0-0-0 Falgner 4-1-0-0 Pell 4-0-2-0 Toles 0-1-0-0 Tedrick 4-1-2-1

2B: B-Davenport

3B: Lansing

HR: Peters

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

B. Dawley (W)^7^3^1^6^0^0