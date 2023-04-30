Boster fans 19 to set WC single game K mark

WILMINGTON – Aaron Boster set a Wilmington College baseball record with 19 strikeouts in the nightcap of an Ohio Athletic Conference doubleheader with John Carroll Saturday at Tewksbury-Delaney Field.

Wilmington lost the first game 7-6 then won the second game 7-5.

Boster improved to 4-4 with the win. He threw 88 strikes among his 128 pitches. He allowed seven hits and a walk in eight innings of work. Of the 24 outs, Boster had 19 strikeouts and four of those came in the first inning. A passed ball allowed a runner to reach base on one of the strikeouts.

Trent Mendenhall pitched the ninth for his first save of the season.

Carter Scheben had three hits, including two doubles, with three runs batted in. Evan Kelsey had two hits and two RBI.

In the first game, a Dominic Depa sacrifice fly scored Jared Lammert with the first WC run. Lammert then drove in two runs and Depa one in the eighth as the Quakers rallied to tie the game 4-4. A John Carroll error scored two more Wilmington runs for a 6-4 lead. The Blue Streaks rallied in the ninth, taking advantage of a no-call on a potential obstruction play at second base.

Wilmington (16-21, 4-12 OAC) will close out its 2023 season at Otterbein University next Saturday.