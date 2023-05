CINCINNATI — The Blanchester boys and girls varsity track and field teams competed Monday in the Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy Invitational.

Ainsley Whitaker posted the top finish for the BHS girls, placing as runnerup in the discus (100-9).

Jaida Jones was fifth in the 100-meter hurdles and sixth in the long jump. Blanchester was fifth in the 4×800-meter relay.

On the boys side, Chasen Allison was runnerup in the shot put (43-4) while Gabriel Staehling was sixth.