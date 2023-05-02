Nance hat trick highlights county at SBAAC junior high track, field meet

WILLIAMSBURG — Wilmington’s Miya Nance won three events Monday at the SBAAC Junior High School Track and Field Championship meet at Williamsburg High School.

In the boys meet, Bryson Geyer of Clinton-Massie picked up the lone win for the county, taking first in the 110-meter hurdles.

Clinton-Massie was fourth in the team standings with Batavia winning the meet. Blanchester was ninth, Wilmington 11th and East Clinton 13th.

Nance was joined by Blanchester’s Haven Reeves and Clinton-Massie’s Hailey Myers as multi-event winners.

Nance won the 100-meter hurdles (18.03), the 200-meter hurdles (33.48) and the long jump (13-7).

Reeves won the sprints — the 100 in 13.6 seconds and the 200 in 28.79 seconds, while Myers won the distance events — the 800 in 2:47.58 and the 1,600 in 6:07.66.

Wilmington also won the 4×200-meter relay.

In the team standings, Wilmington was third overall while Clinton-Massie was fifth, Blanchester sixth and East Clinton 11th.

Mt. Orab won the girls meet.

SUMMARY

May 1, 2023

SBAAC JH Track/Field Championship

@Williamsburg High School

Boys Results

TEAM SCORES: Batavia 131 New Richmond 84 Williamsburg 67.5 Clinton-Massie 62 Mt Orab 53 Georgetown 40 Goshen 25 Felicity 24 Blanchester 23 Bethel-Tate 22 Wilmington 21 Clermont NE 11 East Clinton 10.5 Hamersville 10

4×800 RELAY: 1_New Richmond 10:15.52; 2_Blanchester 10:41.54; 4_Clinton-Massie 11:18.83

110 HURDLES: 1_Bryson Geyer (CM) 19.19; 4_Connor Musser (CM) 20.20; 7_Ashton King (ROB) 20.52

100 DASH: 1_Gavin West (Ba) 12.43; 4_Drew Davenport (Bl) 13.45; 8_Aiden McQueen (EC) 13.98

4×200 RELAY: 1_Batavia 1:46.77; 6_Clinton-Massie 2:05.39; 7_Wilmington 2:11.13

1600 RUN: 1_Makhi Taylor (Ba) 5:17.51; 6_Bret Gray (CM) 5:37.2

4×100 RELAY: 1_Williamsburg 51.15

400 DASH: 1_Gavin West (Ba) 57.75; 3-Holden Wulff (ROB) 61.46; 6_Drew Davenport (Bl) 64.54; 7_Gus Woodrum (CM) 67.47; 8_ Christian English (ROB) 68.02

200 HURDLES: 1_Garret Hall (Fel) 28.86; 2_Bryson Geyer (CM) 30.84; 5_Connor Musser (CM) 32.76

800 RUN: 1_Noah Bozic (NR) 2:26.46; 2_Bret Gray (CM) 2:32.79; 3_Caleb Werling (CM) 2:35.19

200 DASH: 1_Gavin West (Ba) 26.03; 4_Drew Davenport (Bl) 27.31; 7_Sawyer Fooce (EC) 28.6

4×400 RELAY: 1_Williamsburg 4:22.85; 5_Wilmington 4:47.69; 7_Clinton-Massie 5:05.04

SHOT PUT: 1_Bronson Malott (Wbg) 42-4.5; 7_Kane Scott (Bl) 34-7

DISCUS: 1_Collin Bertram (Ge) 110-3; 4_Jacob Scott (ROB) 85-2; 7_Colt Jamison (EC) 77-1.5

LONG JUMP: 1-Noah Gilbert (Wbg) 16-0.5; 3_Bret Gray (CM) 15-6; 7_Sawyer Fooce (EC) 14-4.5; 8_Rodney King (ROB) 13-1

HIGH JUMP: 1_Garret Hall (Fel) 5-2; 6_Aiden McQueen (EC) 4-8

–

Girls Results

TEAM SCORES: Mt Orab 96.5 Batavia 72 Wilmington 68 Hamersville 58 Clinton-Massie 54 Blanchester 50 Clermont NE 48 Williamsburg 34 Goshen 34 Georgetown 30 New Richmond 15 East Clinton 13.5 Felicity 8 Bethel-Tate 4

4×800 RELAY: 1_Williamsburg 11:45.51; 7_Wilmington ROB 13:49.59; 8_Clinton-Massie 14:19.97

100 HURDLES: 1_Miya Nance (ROB) 18.03; 3_Autumn Byrd (ROB) 19.45; 4_Laylla Sears (Bl) 19.65; 5_Brooklynn Beckett (CM) 19.83

100 DASH: 1_Haven Reeves (Bl) 13.6; 7_Keylin Sanchez (CM) 14.85

4×200 RELAY: 1_Wilmington ROB 2:02.25; 2_Blanchester 2:03.09

1600 RUN: 1_Hailey Myers (CM) 6:07.66; 6_Jillian Arledge (CM) 6:29; 8_Reece Ledford (Bl) 6:47.34

4×100 RELAY: 1_Hamersville 59.14; 3_Wilmington ROB 1:00.96

400 DASH: 1_Kendall Hanlon (Ham) 1:08.02; 4_Kennedy Goings (ROB) 1:09.86

200 HURDLES: 1_Miya Nance (ROB) 33.48; 6_Brooklynn Beckett (CM) 36.21; 7_Addison Elam (Bl) 36.5; 8_Stella Woodrum (CM) 36.92

800 RUN: 1_Halley Myers (CM) 2:47.58; 3_Kenzi Terrell (EC) 2:51.93

200 DASH: 1_Haven Reeves (Bl) 28.79; 7_Claire Connor (ROB) 31.6

4×400 RELAY: 1_Mt Orab 5:05.65; 3_Clinton-Massie 5:13.32; 4_Wilmington ROB 5:19.09; 6_East Clinton 5:43.63; 7_Blanchester 5:52.02

SHOT PUT: 1_Tori Tarvin (Ge) 32-4; 3_Tessa Potts (Bl) 31-3; 6_Azlynn Green (CM) 26-9.5

DISCUS: 1_Aubrey Schaffner (MO) 93-8; 3_Tessa Potts (Bl) 73-8.5; 4_Azlynn Green (CM) 69-0; 7_Isabelle Rhoads (ROB) 59-6.5

LONG JUMP: 1_Miya Nance (ROB) 13-7

HIGH JUMP: 1_Jenna Brown (CNE) 4-6; 4_Julia Reardon (CM) 4-0; 5_Kenzi Terrell (EC) 4-0; 8_Audrey Smith (CM) 4-0