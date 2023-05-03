Bacon & Bits 4-H Club elects new officers

The Bacon & Bits 4-H Club held a meeting on March 30. Newly-elected officers led the meeting.

Officers for the year are Cali Mossbarger, president, vice-president William Wheeling, Jennika Puller and Hailey Norman will both hold the role of secretary, co-recreation leaders Leland Burton and Addison Burton, co-news reporters Austin Walker and Damian Asselstine, along with health and safety officer Carson DeLong.

Cloverbuds Ira Connaroe, Kennedy Hill and Gracie Woods came forward when they were selected to hold the American flag, 4-H flag and the poster of the 4-H Pledge. Pledge of Allegiance was led by Seth Collins and the 4-H Pledge was led by Cali. The club members stated their names and their favorite baseball team for roll call to celebrate Reds Opening Day.

Cloverbuds then went to work on their hatching chick project. The club members held a business meeting. Discussion topics were QA, Swine & Goat Start Up, 4-H Camp, Club T-shirts. The club members adjourned the meeting and then worked on a community outreach Easter picture project to be donated to a local nursing home.

Prior to the meeting, the cooking project members arrived early and prepared Rice Krispies treats. They also learned how to read and measure ingredients for recipes. The Recreation leaders and safety officer helped the cooking project members clean up after refreshments were served.

The next meeting is April 4.