Blanchester Girl Scout Troop 45988 gives back

Blanchester Girl Scout Troop 45988 has been busy the past few months.

For quite a few years, the girls have gathered donations from local business owners and organizations to support the Georgetown Nursing Home Veterans, but this year with only 60 residents there, they decided since they had their largest donations ever of 296 boxes, that they would split the cookies to bless 140 veterans receiving patient care checked in at the Chillicothe Veterans Hospital.

This would not have been possible with out the generous support of Blanchester WiC on Fancy St, Blanchester BIC Machine Shop on 28, Blanchester Eagles, Blanchester Masonic Lodge, Bush Auto of Wilmington, Wilmington Champion Bridge, Wilmington Auto Sales, Mark Kratzer’s Pharmacy, and Mariemont’s Mathew Lackney Denistry, as well as, donations handed to the girls from customers and at cookie booth sale locations.

Navy Korean War Veteran Coach Vernon Hawkins gladly posed during the girls’ cookie drop off. Participating girls registered in troop are Josie Fruediger of nine years, Avaylia Hollingsworth seven years, Janet Crow two years (eight years in GS), Julia Fruediger two yrs. The girls attend Blanchester and Clinton Massie. The leaders are Ida Sells Miller and Stephanie Elaine Miller, and volunteer Jana Fruediger.