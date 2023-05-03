Bethel-Tate blasts Blanchester with trio of big innings 17-4

BETHEL — With a nine-run third, Bethel-Tate blasted Blanchester 17-4 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division softball.

The Wildcats (4-16, 2-9) committed five errors which led by 10 unearned runs.

Lydia Peters had two doubles and scored twice. Alayna Davenport drove in two runs.

“Against a team that hits the way Bethel-Tate does and puts a lot of balls in play, you cannot afford to make any mistakes and we just did not play a clean enough game defensively,” Blan manager Jamey Grogg said.

SUMMARY

May 3, 2023

@Bethel-Tate High School

Bethel-Tate 17, Blanchester 4

B^0^0^2^0^2^(4-6-5)

BT^3^5^9^0^x^(17-15-0)

(4) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) M. Blankenbeckler 1-2-1-0 Peters 3-2-2-1 Davenport 3-0-0-2 Lansing 3-0-1-1 H. Blankenbeckler 2-0-2-0 Bare 3-0-0-0 Falgner 2-0-0-0 Pell 2-0-0-0 Tedrick 2-0-0-0

2B: B-Peters 2

Pitching^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

B. Dawley (L)^4^15^17^7^5^2