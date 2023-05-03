Local man arrested for allegedly ‘snorting meth’ at library

WILMINGTON — A local man was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly ingesting methamphetamine outside the Wilmington Public Library.

According to a report from the Wilmington Police Department, at 9:09 a.m. Tuesday, police officers were dispatched to the library, 268 N. South St., in reference to a subject outside “doing narcotics on a table.”

When police arrived on the scene, they observed 58-year-old Michael Mountjoy, of 5 Doan St. Apt. 1, “attempting to hide a clear plastic bag,” according to the report.

When asked what he had in his possession, Mountjoy reportedly told police he had “a little bit of marijuana.” Officers allegedly observed a clear plastic bag with a crystal-like substance in Mountjoy’s hands.

According to the report, “(Mountjoy) admitted that he was snorting meth at the public library.”

A prosecutor advised police to charge Mountjoy with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass, the report states.

The suspect was taken to the Clinton County Jail without incident.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574