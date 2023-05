During the month of April, a pet food drive was organized by the activity committee at Ahresty to bring the awareness for the need of food supplies for some animal shelters. The month-long drive was a huge success that resulted in supporting three animal shelters: PAWS Humane Society of Wilmington, Clinton County Humane Society, and the Highland County Humane Society. Pictured, left to right, are: Fadi Al-Ghawi, Darlene Mann, Erika Crabtree, Vonda Potts, Laura Minteer, Melissa Ashbaugh.

