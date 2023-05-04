Many locals come out for job fair

The Expo Building at the Clinton County Fairgrounds on Wednesday saw locals coming in to check out over 30 local businesses promoting opportunities at the Clinton County Job and Community Resource Fair. Categories of the open positions range from entry level, food service, and general labor to healthcare, education, transportation, and more. The Community Job Fair is presented by the Clinton County Workforce Collaborative, an initiative of the Clinton County Port Authority, the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC), the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, and OhioMeansJobs Clinton County.

